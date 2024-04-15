Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 120,061 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 120,061 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.32% of Akamai Technologies worth $236,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $218,201,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.31. 578,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

