Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,557,357 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,604,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,557,357 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up about 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.53% of Manulife Financial worth $610,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 818,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,865. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

