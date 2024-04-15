Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Lowered to “In-Line” at Evercore

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Evercore’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGA

Magna International Price Performance

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,010. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,858 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after buying an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.