Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBUU. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.37. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

