Maplebear’s (CART) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

CART has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark downgraded Maplebear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 998,592 shares valued at $28,401,288. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Maplebear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maplebear by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

