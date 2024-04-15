Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 18.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.49 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.