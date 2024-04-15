Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 18.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.49 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

