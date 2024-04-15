Marmo Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Marmo Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,863,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,666,000. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,544,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $67.82. 24,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

