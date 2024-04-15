Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.95. 423,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,559. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.25.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

