Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 139.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.96. 663,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,389. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.77 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

