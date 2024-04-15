Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Up to $137.92

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $137.92, but opened at $142.14. Masimo shares last traded at $142.81, with a volume of 89,849 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Masimo Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

