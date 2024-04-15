MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 60,000 Shares

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,578,362.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.93 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $373.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

