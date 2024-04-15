Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Mizuho

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAXN. UBS Group cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

