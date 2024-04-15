Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $64.37 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises 4.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $64,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Elevance Health by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,571,000 after buying an additional 58,985 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $503.46. 253,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.48 and a 200 day moving average of $481.22. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

