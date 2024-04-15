Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 0.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.43 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

