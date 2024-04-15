mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.
mdf commerce Stock Performance
MECVF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.24.
About mdf commerce
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than mdf commerce
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.