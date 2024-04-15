mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

MECVF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

About mdf commerce

(Get Free Report)

See Also

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.