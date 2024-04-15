Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on META. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $502.75.

Shares of META opened at $511.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.22. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

