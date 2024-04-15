Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Metallis Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,976. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

