Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Metallis Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,976. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
