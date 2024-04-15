Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.29 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $50.29 million and $297,277.44 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,484,089 coins and its circulating supply is 35,878,168 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

