MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

