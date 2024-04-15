Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Metro One Telecommunications Trading Up 25.5 %

WOWI opened at $0.09 on Monday. Metro One Telecommunications has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions.

