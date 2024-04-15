Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Metro One Telecommunications Trading Up 25.5 %
WOWI opened at $0.09 on Monday. Metro One Telecommunications has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Metro One Telecommunications
