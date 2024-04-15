Mina (MINA) Trading Down 29.2% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Mina has a market cap of $863.64 million and $53.63 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,147,487,933 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,600,499 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,147,444,012.8400393 with 1,086,478,390.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.77794698 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $61,292,048.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

