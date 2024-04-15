Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $24.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

MNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.81.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

