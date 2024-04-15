Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $10.05. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 257,222 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $718.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

