MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MNSO opened at $21.17 on Monday. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $541.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

