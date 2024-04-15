Mizuho Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $217.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $217.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.05.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $206.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.