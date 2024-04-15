Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,476. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

