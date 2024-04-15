Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is Oak Family Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 2.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

