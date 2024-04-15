Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Scotiabank

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

MNTK has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

MNTK stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

