Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Increased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.93. 5,252,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,746,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

