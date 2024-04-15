Morgan Stanley Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,025.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.43.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $766.04. 405,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,164. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $808.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

