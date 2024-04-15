Morgan Stanley Raises Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Price Target to $30.40

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.40 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

NYSE STLA opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $107,914,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

