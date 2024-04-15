Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.29.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.6 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $502,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.