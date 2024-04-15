Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,388,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.96. 67,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,656. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.82. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

