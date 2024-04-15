MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.00.

MTY stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$45.50. 82,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$44.48 and a twelve month high of C$68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

