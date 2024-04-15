Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 303 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. 2,180,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

