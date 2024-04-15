Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.7% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SDY traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.14. 236,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,712. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.94.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

