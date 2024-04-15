Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,199,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,106,041. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.