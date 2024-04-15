Myria Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.74 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Myria token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myria has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Myria has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $2.65 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myria Profile

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 17,429,230,818 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.0071468 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,171,663.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

