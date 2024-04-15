Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in March

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

NWINF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. 864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140. Naked Wines has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

