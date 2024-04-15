Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in March

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
NWINF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. 864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140. Naked Wines has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.
About Naked Wines
