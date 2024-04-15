Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 662,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,302. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

