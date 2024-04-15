National Bankshares Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$156.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.71.

TSE L traded up C$2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$148.79. 137,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,935. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$154.70.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 8.4881297 EPS for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$662,832.00. Insiders have sold 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

