National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.50. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 5,073 shares trading hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 45.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.