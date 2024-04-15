National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $491.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.61. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $493.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
