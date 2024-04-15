National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $491.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.61. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $493.00.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.