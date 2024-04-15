Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 0.8 %

NHTC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,386. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of 131.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Natural Health Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

