Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31,758.91

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $31,758.91 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00083605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012585 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.