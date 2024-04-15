Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $25.42

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $26.36. Nayax shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 652 shares trading hands.

Nayax Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 621.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

