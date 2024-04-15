Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 227.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neonode Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neonode by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.