Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 227.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
