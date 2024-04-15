Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $100.92

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.92 and last traded at $100.95, with a volume of 682890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 68,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

