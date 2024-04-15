Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,827 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 55,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.03. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 12.23.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

