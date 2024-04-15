New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYMTL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.